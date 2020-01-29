BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials are seeking the extradition of a former senator who was arrested in Venezuela after escaping from prison four months ago.

But the prospects of returning Aida Merlano to her jail cell in Colombia any time soon are slim, since Colombia doesn't recognize President Nicolás Maduro, who controls Venezuela's government.

Colombia's Ministry of Justice said Tuesday that it will process Merlano's extradition request with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized as that nation's interim president by more than 50 countries, including Colombia and the United States, but who has no practical authority.

Merlano escaped from custody in October by jumping out of a window during a trip from prison to a dentist's office, and speeding away on a motorcycle.

She had been convicted of overseeing a vote-buying operation and is believed to have information that links powerful politicians to corruption scandals.