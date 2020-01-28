DUBLIN (AP) — Former Ireland Under-20 captain Caelan Doris will make his senior debut at No. 8 against Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Doris was one of two uncapped players in the first team chosen by new coach Andy Farrell on Tuesday, the other was Doris' Leinster clubmate Ronan Kelleher, the reserve hooker.

Rob Herring was the starting hooker in place of retired former captain Rory Best. Kelleher may see his first action since breaking a hand on Dec. 7.

New captain Jonathan Sexton will play for the first time since Dec. 7 when he tore ligaments in his right knee. Sexton will be in harness with longtime halves partner Conor Murray, who was chosen ahead of John Cooney, widely regarded as the form scrumhalf in Ireland.

Doris has been in imperious form this season, and made Farrell bump Rugby World Cup No. 8 CJ Stander to the blindside flank, and pushed Peter O'Mahony to the reserves.

Lock Devin Toner, who missed out on the World Cup, was in the reserves for a 68th cap.

___

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

___

