TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The outbreak of novel coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) is taking a toll on China’s economy, and the impact can be felt at box offices across the country, which only saw revenues of 1.81 million renminbi (US$260,000) on Lunar New Year’s Day, less than 1 percent of the 1.458 billion renminbi (US$215,000,000) earned on the same day last year, according to a newtalk.tw report on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The Taiwanese news outlet cited Mtime, an online Chinese movie and TV show database, to report that many cinemas in Guangdong, Shanghai, and Wuhan have suspended their operations, and that seven of the movies slated to be shown over the Lunar New Year holiday have been pulled.

Due to the outbreak as well as the shortage of new films arriving over the holiday period, China’s theaters are in a state of paralysis, only showing films that have been screened for an extended time already, such as “Sheep Without A Shepherd,” “Ip Man 4: The Finale,” and “Adoring,” the report said.

China’s movie industry estimates that if the new virus continues to spread, current sales figures may continue for another month, according to the report.