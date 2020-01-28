PERPIGNAN, France (AP) — Australia rugby player Israel Folau switched codes and joined French rugby league side Catalans Dragons in Europe's Super League on Tuesday, signalling his return to top-level sport after an outcry over his controversial posts on social media.

Rugby Australia fired Folau over an Instagram post in April in which he condemned "drunks, homosexuals" and warned "hell awaits" them. Folau appealed against the firing and reached a confidential settlement with the governing body in December.

Less than two months later, he is back in rugby - but in the 13-man code in which he first made his name in Australia.

The 30-year-old Folau signed a 12-month deal with Catalans, the only French club in a league otherwise containing English teams and one from Canada.

“I'm a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them," Folau said in a statement by Catalans announcing his signing. "I look forward to my return to the great game of rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

The Super League said it was "a difficult decision” to allow Folau to be registered but added “the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.”

“The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence,” it said in a statement. "However distasteful his previous comments, we don’t believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport.

“We have sought and received reassurances from both the player and the club regarding future behavior.”

Folau responded by saying: “I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League."

One of the top players in world rugby, Folau was almost a certainty to play for Australia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year until he was fired. Australia lost to England in the quarterfinals.

