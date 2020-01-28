TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s eighth coronavirus patient is the husband of the fifth case, marking the first domestic infection for the country, the health authorities announced Tuesday (Jan. 28) evening.

Just hours earlier, the island had raised the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases from five to seven.

The fifth case was a woman in her fifties from Central Taiwan who had gone to work in the Chinese city of Wuhan last October and returned home on Jan. 20.

Her husband started coughing, a symptom of the coronavirus, last Sunday (Jan. 28), with tests showing he had also contracted the virus, UDN reported. His condition was stable, according to medical sources.

Of the eight patients, three were citizens of China who had been visiting Taiwan, while four were Taiwanese who had traveled in the other direction, visiting Wuhan. None of the patients were younger than 50, according to the UDN report.