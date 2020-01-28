  1. Home
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Southern Taiwan

Intensity 3 near epicenter in Tainan and Chiayi areas

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/28 19:17
Tainan's Nanxi was the epicenter of a 4.1 earthquake Tuesday evening. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the Tainan region shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28), but no immediate damage or injured were reported.

The temblor struck the Nanxi District, 41.4 kilometers northeast of the Tainan City Government building, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 14.4 km, and the intensity on Taiwan’s seven-point scale reached three in Nanxi and in neighboring Chiayi County’s Dapu. The intensity measured two in Chiayi City and in parts of Yunlin County and mountainous areas of Kaohsiung City.
earthquake
Tainan
Central Weather Bureau

