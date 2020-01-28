  1. Home
Taiwan CDC to supply 6 million surgical masks

Convenience stores currently have one-day supply of surgical masks, three masks per individual allowed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/28 18:12
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As demand for surgical masks dramatically increases due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will release 6 million surgical masks onto the market starting Tuesday (Jan. 28), chinatimes.com cited Department of Commerce deputy head Chen Mi-shun (陳秘順) as saying on Tuesday.

Currently, convenience stores across Taiwan have a supply of surgical masks sufficient for just one day. Chen said Taiwan CDC would therefore take the emergency measure of releasing 6 million surgical masks to more than 10,000 convenience stores across the country, with each individual allowed to purchase three masks, according to the report.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said coronaviruses are passed through coughing and sneezing, personal contact, and touching objects contaminated with the virus — and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes before washing hands, the report said. He advised people to wash their hands often, wear surgical masks, and not touch their mouths or noses before washing hands after returning from being outside, according to the report.

CDC said it’s not necessary for the public to hoard surgical masks as factories will resume operations on Jan. 30, the report added. This is when people return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday.
