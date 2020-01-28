TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. declared its highest-level travel warning for Hubei Province on Tuesday (Jan. 28) amid serious outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

The U.S. authorities have asked its nationals not to travel to Hubei province, saying it has limited ability to provide emergency services to citizens in the region. On Jan. 23, the U.S. Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members from Wuhan City, where the new virus, which has taken at least 100 lives, was first identified.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a level-three warning for China, asking U.S. nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country. More than 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been recorded in China by Tuesday.

“Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the area around Wuhan,” said the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs. “Travelers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or exiting parts of Hubei province,” it added.

The U.S. state department earlier confirmed it was planning to evacuate its consular personnel and their family members, as well as a limited number of U.S. citizens from Wuhan via a charted flight bound for San Francisco on Tuesday.