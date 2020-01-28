TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers were advised not to visit the Chinese province of Hubei after the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) upgraded the warning level for that region to red Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The rest of China, not including Hong Kong and Macau, remained subject to an orange travel advisory, meaning Taiwanese citizens should avoid unnecessary visits to those areas, CNA reported.

China has reported more than 4,500 cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with 106 deaths, most of them centered on the province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan.

The MAC said its decision was based on advice from the national health services, while also taking into consideration the World Health Organization’s warning that the virus could be transmitted between humans.

Since Hubei was the worst-affected of 30 Chinese provinces where the virus had emerged, and the number of infections was still rising sharply, the red travel advisory for the area and the advice for Taiwanese citizens not to visit were logical, reports said.

Taiwan saw its number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases jump to seven Tuesday.

The last tourists from Hubei in the country, numbering a total of 37, left Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 27).

