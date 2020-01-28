  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan issues red travel advisory for Chinese province of Hubei

Orange travel advisory in place for rest of China, except for Hong Kong and Macau

  109
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/28 17:19
Taiwan issued a red travel advisory for Hubei Tuesday (Jan. 28).

Taiwan issued a red travel advisory for Hubei Tuesday (Jan. 28). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers were advised not to visit the Chinese province of Hubei after the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) upgraded the warning level for that region to red Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The rest of China, not including Hong Kong and Macau, remained subject to an orange travel advisory, meaning Taiwanese citizens should avoid unnecessary visits to those areas, CNA reported.

China has reported more than 4,500 cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with 106 deaths, most of them centered on the province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan.

The MAC said its decision was based on advice from the national health services, while also taking into consideration the World Health Organization’s warning that the virus could be transmitted between humans.

Since Hubei was the worst-affected of 30 Chinese provinces where the virus had emerged, and the number of infections was still rising sharply, the red travel advisory for the area and the advice for Taiwanese citizens not to visit were logical, reports said.

Taiwan saw its number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases jump to seven Tuesday.

The last tourists from Hubei in the country, numbering a total of 37, left Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 27).
red alert
travel advisory
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC
Wuhan
coronavirus
Hubei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan suggests maximum limit of 250 face masks per outbound traveler
Taiwan suggests maximum limit of 250 face masks per outbound traveler
2020/01/27 20:34
Taiwan experts debunk online rumors about Wuhan virus
Taiwan experts debunk online rumors about Wuhan virus
2020/01/27 20:30
Taiwan’s China Airlines to cut down on inflight service amid coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s China Airlines to cut down on inflight service amid coronavirus outbreak
2020/01/27 19:33
All tour groups from Chinese province of Hubei have left Taiwan: Tourism Bureau
All tour groups from Chinese province of Hubei have left Taiwan: Tourism Bureau
2020/01/27 17:13
Taiwan health insurance cards to reveal Wuhan visit
Taiwan health insurance cards to reveal Wuhan visit
2020/01/27 16:35