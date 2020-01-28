  1. Home
Taiwan confirms two more cases of China coronavirus

Taiwan Centers for Disease Control raises travel advisory for China to highest-level 'warning'

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/28 16:19
Taiwan confirms seventh case of Wuhan coronavirus on Jan. 28.

Taiwan confirms seventh case of Wuhan coronavirus on Jan. 28. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two more coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases were recorded in Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 28), meaning the total number of confirmed cases on the island nation is seven.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and raised its travel advisory to a “warning”— the highest of its three-tier system — for the whole of China. CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) called on individuals to avoid all non-essential trips to China.

The two new cases are Chinese, female tourists, both in their 70s, from Wuhan City, where the coronavirus outbreak started in December. They arrived in Taiwan for sightseeing on Jan. 22, and developed a fever on Jan. 25.

The pair were hospitalized and quarantined in negative-pressure isolation wards on the same day. They tested positive for the mysterious disease on Tuesday but are in stable condition now, said Chuang.

The agency said the two women came to Taiwan with a third companion, who is currently under quarantine and observation. Chuang added he believed the new cases were imported rather than community acquired infection.

The agency is still investigating the places they visited and the people they had contact with in Taiwan before reporting to the authorities, said Chuang. Only those contacted by the agency in the following days need take further action, he added.

Currently there are about 250 suspected cases in Taiwan, according to CDC.

In China, confirmed cases of infection by the new virus had jumped to 4,519 by Tuesday, according to the latest official data, increasing by more than 1,700 cases within one day. The death toll rose to 106, including one in Beijing and another in Hainan Province.

Around the world, Germany, Canada, Ivory Coast, and Sri Lanka have also recorded the first coronavirus cases.
