TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the 5 million people who fled the novel coronavirus-affected Chinese city of Wuhan during the Lunar New Year holidays, 7,515 headed to Taiwan, according to Chinese news outlet yicai.com, as reported by UDN on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The figures were announced by Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang (周先旺) on Sunday (Jan. 26), causing concern about the wider spread of the virus. Using Baidu maps and big data analysis, yicai.com determined that from Dec. 30 to Jan. 22, 7,515 passengers flew to Taiwan — including 3,696 to Taoyuan, 2,698 to Kaohsiung, and 1,121 to Songshan Airport in Taipei.

Airports in Thailand, Singapore, and Narita Airport in Tokyo, Japan, received, respectively, 20,558, 10,680, and 9,080 passengers from Wuhan. Hong Kong and Macao received 7,078 and 6,145 passengers, respectively, according to the UDN report.