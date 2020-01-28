New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|108.85
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|110.00
|110.00
|106.15
|106.60
|Down 3.55
|May
|112.10
|112.10
|108.40
|108.85
|Down 3.55
|Jul
|114.45
|114.45
|110.70
|111.15
|Down 3.50
|Sep
|116.35
|116.35
|112.75
|113.20
|Down 3.50
|Dec
|119.00
|119.00
|115.45
|115.85
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|121.60
|121.60
|118.05
|118.45
|Down 3.60
|May
|123.50
|123.50
|119.50
|119.85
|Down 3.50
|Jul
|122.00
|122.00
|120.70
|121.05
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|123.05
|123.05
|121.75
|122.15
|Down 3.45
|Dec
|124.85
|124.85
|123.50
|123.85
|Down 3.50
|Mar
|126.45
|126.85
|125.25
|125.55
|Down 3.45
|May
|126.75
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|127.90
|127.95
|127.90
|127.95
|Down 3.40
|Sep
|129.10
|129.15
|129.05
|129.05
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|130.65
|Down 3.20