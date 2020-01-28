  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 108.85 Down 3.55
Mar 110.00 110.00 106.15 106.60 Down 3.55
May 112.10 112.10 108.40 108.85 Down 3.55
Jul 114.45 114.45 110.70 111.15 Down 3.50
Sep 116.35 116.35 112.75 113.20 Down 3.50
Dec 119.00 119.00 115.45 115.85 Down 3.55
Mar 121.60 121.60 118.05 118.45 Down 3.60
May 123.50 123.50 119.50 119.85 Down 3.50
Jul 122.00 122.00 120.70 121.05 Down 3.45
Sep 123.05 123.05 121.75 122.15 Down 3.45
Dec 124.85 124.85 123.50 123.85 Down 3.50
Mar 126.45 126.85 125.25 125.55 Down 3.45
May 126.75 Down 3.35
Jul 127.90 127.95 127.90 127.95 Down 3.40
Sep 129.10 129.15 129.05 129.05 Down 3.25
Dec 130.65 Down 3.20