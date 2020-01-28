New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|259.65
|259.65
|259.65
|259.65 Down 8.90
|Feb
|267.25
|267.25
|259.25
|259.65 Down 8.80
|Mar
|266.75
|267.30
|259.15
|259.65 Down 8.75
|Apr
|268.00
|268.00
|260.15
|260.15 Down 8.75
|May
|268.00
|268.00
|260.15
|260.60 Down 8.75
|Jun
|264.00
|265.00
|261.00
|261.00 Down 8.80
|Jul
|267.70
|267.70
|260.95
|261.40 Down 8.70
|Aug
|265.00
|265.00
|261.80
|261.80 Down 8.75
|Sep
|265.95
|266.55
|261.70
|262.10 Down 8.70
|Oct
|266.15
|266.15
|262.50
|262.50 Down 8.70
|Nov
|264.70
|264.70
|262.85
|262.85 Down 8.60
|Dec
|266.50
|267.80
|262.60
|263.00 Down 8.60
|Jan
|266.65
|266.65
|263.35
|263.35 Down 8.60
|Feb
|265.45
|265.45
|263.60
|263.60 Down 8.50
|Mar
|267.75
|267.75
|263.70
|263.70 Down 8.50
|Apr
|264.05 Down 8.50
|May
|264.25 Down 8.45
|Jun
|264.50 Down 8.45
|Jul
|264.60 Down 8.45
|Aug
|264.80 Down 8.45
|Sep
|264.80 Down 8.55
|Oct
|265.00 Down 8.55
|Nov
|265.10 Down 8.55
|Dec
|265.05 Down 8.60
|Mar
|265.35 Down 8.60
|May
|265.45 Down 8.60
|Jul
|265.60 Down 8.60
|Sep
|265.80 Down 8.55
|Dec
|265.85 Down 8.55
|Mar
|265.95 Down 8.55
|May
|266.00 Down 8.55
|Jul
|266.05 Down 8.55
|Sep
|266.10 Down 8.55
|Dec
|268.20 Down 8.55
|Mar
|268.25 Down 8.55
|May
|268.30 Down 8.55
|Jul
|268.35 Down 8.55
|Sep
|268.40 Down 8.55
|Dec
|268.45 Down 8.55