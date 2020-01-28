  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/28 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 259.65 259.65 259.65 259.65 Down 8.90
Feb 267.25 267.25 259.25 259.65 Down 8.80
Mar 266.75 267.30 259.15 259.65 Down 8.75
Apr 268.00 268.00 260.15 260.15 Down 8.75
May 268.00 268.00 260.15 260.60 Down 8.75
Jun 264.00 265.00 261.00 261.00 Down 8.80
Jul 267.70 267.70 260.95 261.40 Down 8.70
Aug 265.00 265.00 261.80 261.80 Down 8.75
Sep 265.95 266.55 261.70 262.10 Down 8.70
Oct 266.15 266.15 262.50 262.50 Down 8.70
Nov 264.70 264.70 262.85 262.85 Down 8.60
Dec 266.50 267.80 262.60 263.00 Down 8.60
Jan 266.65 266.65 263.35 263.35 Down 8.60
Feb 265.45 265.45 263.60 263.60 Down 8.50
Mar 267.75 267.75 263.70 263.70 Down 8.50
Apr 264.05 Down 8.50
May 264.25 Down 8.45
Jun 264.50 Down 8.45
Jul 264.60 Down 8.45
Aug 264.80 Down 8.45
Sep 264.80 Down 8.55
Oct 265.00 Down 8.55
Nov 265.10 Down 8.55
Dec 265.05 Down 8.60
Mar 265.35 Down 8.60
May 265.45 Down 8.60
Jul 265.60 Down 8.60
Sep 265.80 Down 8.55
Dec 265.85 Down 8.55
Mar 265.95 Down 8.55
May 266.00 Down 8.55
Jul 266.05 Down 8.55
Sep 266.10 Down 8.55
Dec 268.20 Down 8.55
Mar 268.25 Down 8.55
May 268.30 Down 8.55
Jul 268.35 Down 8.55
Sep 268.40 Down 8.55
Dec 268.45 Down 8.55