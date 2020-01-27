Athlete Aircraft Crashes

Athletes, coaches and officials whose careers were cut short by dying in plane and helicopter crashes:

Oct. 18, 1925 — Marvin Goodwin, Cincinnati Reds pitcher, in Houston.

March 31, 1931 — Knute Rockne, Notre Dame football coach, in Kansas.

Nov. 8, 1948 — Czechoslovak national ice hockey team, five members including IIHF Hall of Famer Ladislav Trojak, in the English Channel.

May 4, 1949 — Italian soccer team, Turino. The four-time league champions lost 22 members, including the 18 players and two coaches, in Turin, Italy.

Oct. 27, 1949 — Marcel Cerdan, former world middleweight champion, en route to Spain to fight Jake LaMotta, in the Azores.

Jan. 7, 1950 — Moscow VVS ice hockey team, 11 players, near Sverdlovsk, , now known as Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Aug. 26, 1951 — Bill Barilko, 24, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, in northern Quebec.

July 1, 1954 — John McBride, Alabama halfback, killed in ROTC training flight in Texas.

Oct. 30, 1954 — Wilbur Shaw, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Decatur, Indiana.

Sept. 20, 1956 — Tom Gastall, 24, Baltimore Oriole catcher, in Maryland.

Nov. 27, 1956 — Charlie Peete, St. Louis Cardinal outfielder, in Venezuela.

Feb. 6, 1958 — English soccer champion Manchester United, eight members, in Munich.

Aug. 14, 1958 — Egyptian fencing team, six members, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Oct. 30, 1958 — Philip Scrutton, British Walker Cup golfer.

April 29, 1959 — Joaquin Blume, 25, Spain's European gymnastics champion, in Madrid.

Oct. 10, 1960 — Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo football team, 16 members, in Toledo, Ohio.

Feb. 16, 1961 — U.S. figure skating team, 18 members and 10 coaches and officials, in Belgium.

April 3, 1961 — Green Cross, eight members of the first-division Chilean soccer team, in the Las Lastimas Mountains.

March 1, 1962 — Johnny Dieckman, world fly-casting champion, in Chicago.

April 12, 1962 — Ron Flockhart, Scottish racing driver, in Melbourne.

Feb. 15, 1964 — Ken Hubbs, 22, Chicago Cub second baseman, in Utah.

July 24, 1966 — Tony Lema, 32, 1964 British Open champion, in Munster, Ind.

April 28, 1968 — Lamar Tech track team, five members and the coach, in Beaumont, Texas.

June 6, 1969 — Rafael Osuna, 30, 1963 U.S. Open tennis champion, in Mexico.

Sept. 26, 1969 — Bolivian soccer team "The Strongest," coach Eustaquio Ortuno, 16 players and two staff members, near Viloco, Bolivia.

Oct. 2, 1970 — Wichita State football team, 14 players, in Colorado.

Nov. 14, 1970 — Marshall University football team, 36 players, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Oct. 13, 1972 — Uruguayan rugby club, among the 29 casualties, in the Andes, Chile.

Dec. 31, 1972 — Roberto Clemente, 38, Pittsburgh Pirate outfielder, from San Juan, Puerto Rico en route to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.

June 24, 1975 — Wendell Ladner, 26, New York Nets forward, in New York.

Nov. 29, 1975 — Graham Hill, 46, two-time Formula One champion, 1966 Indianapolis 500 winner and head of Embassy Hill racing, along with English F-1 driver Tony Brise, 33, in North London.

Dec. 13, 1977 — University of Evansville men's basketball coach Bobby Watson and 14 players, in Evansville, Indiana.

April 23, 1978 — Frank DelRoy, U.S. Auto Club technical chairman and seven other USAC officials, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Aug. 2, 1979 — Thurman Munson, 32, New York Yankees catcher, in Canton, Ohio.

Jan. 11, 1980 — Bo Rein, 34, LSU football coach, in the Atlantic Ocean.

March 14, 1980 — U.S. amateur boxing team, 14 members, in Warsaw, Poland.

Dec. 12, 1983 — Rex Dockery, 41, Memphis State football coach, with offensive coordinator Chris Faros, 31, and defensive back Charles Greenhill, 19, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Nov. 25, 1985 — Iowa State women's cross country team, coach Ron Renko, assistant coach Pat Moynihan, and team members Julie Rose, Susan Baxter and Sheryl Maahs, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Aug. 16, 1987 — Nick Vanos, 24, Phoenix Suns center, in Romulus, Michigan.

Dec. 8, 1987 — Peruvian first-division soccer team Alianza Lima, coach Marcos Calderon and 16 players, in Lima, Peru.

Sept. 30, 1988 — Al Holbert, 41, five-time IMSA champion, near Columbus, Ohio.

July 19, 1989 — Jay Ramsdell, 25, CBA commissioner, in Sioux City, Iowa.

April 1, 1993 — Alan Kulwicki, 38, NASCAR's 1992 champion, in Blountville, Tennessee.

April 28, 1993 — Zambia's national soccer team, 18 players and five team officials, in Libreville, Gabon.

July 13, 1993 — Davey Allison, 32, 1992 Daytona 500 winner, the day after a helicopter he was piloting crashed on the infield at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

April 18, 1996 — Brook Berringer, 22, Nebraska quarterback, two days before the NFL draft, in Raymond, Nebraska.

May 11, 1996 — Rodney Culver, 26, San Diego Chargers running back, in Florida Everglades.

Oct. 25, 1999 — Payne Stewart, 42, winner of the 1989 PGA Championship and a two-time U.S. Open winner, two miles west of Mina, South Dakota.

Jan. 27, 2001 — Oklahoma State basketball players Dan Lawson and Nate Fleming, and six team staffers and broadcasters, in Byers, Colorado.

Sept. 11, 2001 — Garnet "Ace" Bailey, director of pro scouting for the Los Angeles Kings and Mark Bavis, an amateur scout for the Kings, aboard United Airlines Flight 175 — the second plane to hit the World Trade Center in New York.

Sept. 11, 2001 — Mari Rae Sopper, a gymnastics coach at UC Santa Barbara, a passenger aboard American Airlines Flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon in Washington.

Sept. 29, 2001 — Michael Cervi Jr., a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Oct. 11, 2006 — Cory Lidle, 34, New York Yankees pitcher, in New York.

Sept. 7, 2011 — Russian hockey team Lokomotiv, 27 players, two coaches and seven club officials, in Tunoshna, Russia.

Oct. 16, 2011 — Rick Huseman, 38, off-road racing champion, in Newberry Springs, California.

Nov. 17, 2011 — Kurt Budke, 50, Oklahoma State women's basketball coach and 36-year-old assistant coach Miranda Serna, Perryville, Arkansas.

Nov. 28, 2016 — Brazilian first division soccer team Chapecoense, among 76 casualties, Medellin, Colombia.

Sept. 16, 2017 — Ted Christopher, 59, modified championship racer on the NASCAR circuit.

Oct. 27, 2018 — Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, owner of English Premier League club Leicester and staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare were among five people who died when a helicopter crashed next to King Power stadium, Leicester, England.

Jan. 21, 2019 — Emiliano Sala, 28, Argentine soccer player and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radar near Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Sept. 15, 2019 — Michael Stefanik, 61, Modified stock car great in a single-engine plane crash in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Jan. 26, 2020 — John Altobelli, 56, Orange Coast College baseball coach was among the nine victims in the helicopter crash near Calabasas, California that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

___

Athletes, coaches and officials who died in plane crashes following their athletic career:

Dec. 21, 1918 — Hobey Baker, 26, hockey and football player at Princeton 1910-14, in France.

June 2, 1943 — Nile Kinnick, 26, 1939 Heisman Trophy winner, in the Gulf of Paria off the coast of Venezuela.

Aug. 31, 1969 — Rocky Marciano, 45, world heavyweight champion from 1947-56, in Newton, Iowa.

Sept. 11, 1992 — Frank McKinney Jr., 53, Olympic swimming medalist in 1956 and 1960, in southern Marion County, Indiana.

Sept. 15, 2007 — Colin McRae, 39, the 1995 World Rally champion, was among four people killed in a helicopter crash, in Scotland.

July 26, 2012 — Pat Porter, 53, winner of a record eight straight U.S. cross-country championships (1982-89) and two-time Olympian in the 10,000 (1984 and 1988), in Arizona.

March 17, 2013 — Steve Davis, 60, former Oklahoma quarterback, in South Bend, Indiana.

March 9, 2015 — Camille Muffat, 25, Olympic gold medalist swimmer; 28-year-old boxer Alexis Vastine and 57-year-old sailor Florence Arthaud were among 10 people who died after two helicopters filming a reality show crashed in a remote part of Argentina.

Nov. 29, 2016 — Chapecoense soccer team from Brazil aboard a small plane carrying the club to the final match of the South American Cup crashed into a hill in Colombia.

Nov. 7, 2017 — Roy Halladay, 40, former pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Jan. 26, 2020 — Kobe Bryant, 41, 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.