PARIS (AP) — The Six Nations has yet to start and France has already lost three players through injuries.

The French Rugby Federation said on Monday that Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat, who has 26 caps, was ruled out of the opening game against England this weekend because of a calf injury.

He has been replaced by uncapped Racing 92 teammate Teddy Baubigny.

Chat's injury follows those of Dylan Cretin and Kylan Hamdaoui.

In the wake of captain Guilhem Guirado's retirement, Chat was expected to start at the Stade de France on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports