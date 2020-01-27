All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|46
|27
|14
|2
|3
|59
|133
|120
|Providence
|46
|25
|16
|2
|3
|55
|144
|123
|Springfield
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|148
|132
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|45
|15
|25
|4
|1
|35
|98
|147
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|165
|136
|Rochester
|43
|24
|13
|2
|4
|54
|130
|114
|Utica
|46
|25
|17
|2
|2
|54
|162
|146
|Laval
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|130
|135
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|152
|161
|Binghamton
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|126
|141
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|8
|4
|2
|68
|151
|101
|Iowa
|46
|26
|14
|3
|3
|58
|141
|133
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|3
|2
|47
|111
|125
|Texas
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|135
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|131
|148
|Rockford
|45
|20
|23
|1
|1
|42
|112
|136
|San Antonio
|44
|15
|18
|6
|5
|41
|124
|143
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|26
|0
|0
|40
|123
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|143
|104
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|131
|119
|Ontario
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|112
|154
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|127
|144
|San Diego
|39
|18
|16
|3
|2
|41
|125
|116
|San Jose
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|31
|124
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled