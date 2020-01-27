Israeli President Reuven Rivlin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. U.S. Vi... Israeli President Reuven Rivlin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria were among the more than 40 dignitaries attending the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Museum security men carry a wreath at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau de... Museum security men carry a wreath at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Survivors carry a wreath at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp g... Survivors carry a wreath at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center, and his wife Elke Buedenbender enter the Auschwitz I Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday,... Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center, and his wife Elke Buedenbender enter the Auschwitz I Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Heads of State and survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday invited his Polish counterpart for talks in Jerusalem aimed to boost bilateral relations following tensions over Poland's World War II history.

Rivlin spoke in southern Poland during observances of the 75th anniversary of the liberation by the Soviet Red Army of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp that Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland.

He said the centuries-long bond between Poles and Jews, including the Holocaust, is one that “looks to the future from an unshakable commitment to the memory of the facts of the past.”

Bilateral ties have been clouded by disputes over the Holocaust narrative and by an international Auschwitz-Birkeanu anniversary forum organized by a private foundation in Jerusalem last week, which some saw as belittling Poland's role in fighting the Nazis.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who previously tried to place some blame on Poland for the war's outbreak, was given prominence at that anniversary forum. Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who was not offered a slot to speak in Jerusalem, boycotted the ceremony.

“We reach out to the Polish people today and ask to once again work together to form the futures of the next generatio n, respecting history and inspired by values of peace, justice, tolerance and partnership," Rivlin said.

He added that he invited Duda to Jerusalem for “discussions that will strengthen our relations and the important cooperation between our countries.”