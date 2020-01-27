England's bowler Stuart Broad gestures as he acknowledges supporters as he prepares for his delivery on day four of the fourth cricket test match betw... England's bowler Stuart Broad gestures as he acknowledges supporters as he prepares for his delivery on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's bowler Chris Woakes, left, celebrates with teammate Dom Sibley after dismissing South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan for 22 runs on day four ... England's bowler Chris Woakes, left, celebrates with teammate Dom Sibley after dismissing South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan for 22 runs on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's bowler Chris Woakes, right, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan on day four of the fourth cricket test match betwee... England's bowler Chris Woakes, right, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's bowler Chris Woakes, centre, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan on day four of the fourth cricket ... England's bowler Chris Woakes, centre, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — England had two of the 10 wickets it needed to win the series as South Africa went to lunch on the fourth day of the final test on 90-2 on Monday, chasing a daunting 466.

England leads the series 2-1, meaning South Africa must break the world record for a successful fourth-innings chase by some way to save the series at the Wanderers.

Both South African openers were out and England, with two days to claim those 10 wickets, was primed for victory.

There's only been one fourth-innings total over 400 at the Wanderers. The highest successful chase on the ground is 310 and the world record for a victorious fourth-innings score anywhere is 418.

Chris Woakes had England's first breakthrough in the morning, removing Pieter Malan for 22 via an edge to Ben Stokes in the slips.

No. 3 Rassie van der Dussen came out firing after Malan's exit. Van der Dussen hit seven fours and a six in his 39 not out off 45 balls and attacked the spin bowling of England captain Joe Root.

But Stokes claimed the second South African wicket on the brink of lunch when a short, fast ball caught Dean Elgar by surprise and he popped a catch back to Stokes with a mistimed hook. Elgar made 24.

South Africa still needed another 376.

England turned the series around by winning two tests in a row after losing the opening match.

The tourists scored 400 all out batting first in the decider at the Wanderers and bowled South Africa out for 183 in its first innings. England made 248 in its second innings to set the huge target.

South Africa may also only have 10 batsmen at its disposal for the final reckoning. The team confirmed Monday morning that bowler Vernon Philander had a right hamstring tear, sustained while bowling on Sunday, and may not be able to bat.

South Africa said its medical team would try and “manage the injury to give him a chance to bat.” It's Philander's last test before retiring from international cricket.

