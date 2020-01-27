Rescuers work on searching for people buried under the rubble on a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck Elazig, eastern Turkey, Saturday, Ja... Rescuers work on searching for people buried under the rubble on a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck Elazig, eastern Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Rescue workers were continuing to search for people buried under the rubble of apartment blocks in Elazig and neighbouring Malatya. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake (IHH/ Humanitarian Relief Foundation via AP)

Members of rescue services carry a wounded man, that was found in the rubble of a building destroyed on Friday's earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey,... Members of rescue services carry a wounded man, that was found in the rubble of a building destroyed on Friday's earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. Rescue workers were continuing to search for people buried under the rubble of apartment blocks in Elazig and neighbouring Malatya. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake (IHH/ Humanitarian Relief Foundation via AP)

People gather inside a sports hall to spend the night following Friday's earthquake that destroyed their houses, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, late Satur... People gather inside a sports hall to spend the night following Friday's earthquake that destroyed their houses, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, late Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. More than 24 hours after a powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey rescuers continued to pull survivors from under collapsed buildings Sunday. (Ugur Can/DHA via AP)

Rescuers search for people buried under the rubble on a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck Elazig, eastern Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020... Rescuers search for people buried under the rubble on a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck Elazig, eastern Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing in the affected areas. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake. (IHH/ Humanitarian Relief Foundation via AP)

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremon... Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the airport, in Algiers, Algeria, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Erdogan is in Algeria as first step of his three-nation Africa tour. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

Rescue workers continue to look for people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, e... Rescue workers continue to look for people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country's east. Authorities said the death toll rose to at least 35 people. (AP Photo)

Tents setup by the government for survivors as rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed sev... Tents setup by the government for survivors as rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country's east. Authorities said the death toll rose to at least 35 people.(AP Photo)

Tents setup by the government for survivors following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Sunda... Tents setup by the government for survivors following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, as rescue workers continue to find people trapped under the debris. Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country's east. (AP Photo)

Two women embrace as rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, ... Two women embrace as rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris following a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings on Friday, in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country's east. (AP Photo)

In this image taken from video made available by Ankara Municipality Fire Department shows a rescuer pulling out a girl from the rubble of a collapsed... In this image taken from video made available by Ankara Municipality Fire Department shows a rescuer pulling out a girl from the rubble of a collapsed building, in Elazig, Turkey, Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. A two-year-old girl and her mother were pulled from the rubble of an apartment building on Saturday more than 24 hours after an earthquake struck eastern Turkey. Various earthquake monitoring centres gave magnitudes of the quake ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. (Ankara Municipality Fire Department via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish emergency teams drilled through the rubble Monday, searching for the last two missing quake victims believed trapped beneath a collapsed building after eastern Turkey was slammed by a powerful tremor.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night killed at least 39 people and injured more than 1,600 others, authorities said. At least 45 survivors were pulled out of the rubble alive.

Rescue workers were working at a collapsed building in the city of Elazig, trying to reach a missing 75-year old woman and another person, as relatives waited patiently nearby, NTV television reported. It was not immediately clear if the missing two have survived.

The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the collapsed structure overnight, raising the death toll in the quake to 39, NTV reported.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others, forcing survivors to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. Authorities warned people not to return to homes that could be unsafe.

As overnight temperatures dropped to -5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced residents and distributed hot meals.

Over the weekend, rescuers pulled out Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra from the rubble of another toppled apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.

One rescued couple was reunited with a Syrian student who had helped to dig them out with his hands.

“He is our hero and angel,” a weeping Dudane Aydin said of Mahmud al Osman.

Her husband Zulkuf said the student went to extraordinary lengths to get them out, especially when his wife's leg was trapped by debris. With other workers holding the student by his legs, he stretched toward the woman and freed her.

Turkey's Emergency and Disaster Management Presidency said close to 4,000 workers and 22 dogs have been involved in the search-and-rescue operation since Friday.

Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits atop two major fault lines.

Friday’s quake hit at 8:55 p.m in the city that lies 565 kilometers (350 miles) east of Ankara. It was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

It's not the first time that Elazig has seen a fatal quake — a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people there in 2010.

Turkey's worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.