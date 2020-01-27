TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – All tour groups from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese province of Hubei have left Taiwan, while other Chinese groups should return home by the end of the month, the Tourism Bureau said Monday (Jan. 27).

The last two groups of tourists visiting from Hubei, totaling 37 people, had left Taiwan Monday, CNA quoted a news release from the Tourism Bureau as saying.

The demand for their departure had been issued last Jan. 24 as the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been expanding in China and reaching Taiwan. So far, the island has recorded five cases, while in China, the official number has exceeded 2,000, with 80 deaths announced.

The last tour group from the city of Wuhan had left Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 26), while the remaining Chinese groups should prepare to leave by Jan. 31 at the latest, the Tourism Bureau said. Guides accompanying the tourists should look out for symptoms of the virus and report to the relevant authorities.

In the other direction, Taiwanese travel agencies have also stopped organizing tours to China, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macau.

