Britain's Prince Charles delivers a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 20... Britain's Prince Charles delivers a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on the first day of a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. (Julian Simmonds/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, centre, meets guests during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, ... Britain's Prince Charles, centre, meets guests during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on the first day of a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. (Julian Simmonds/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles delivers a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 20... Britain's Prince Charles delivers a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on the first day of a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. (Julian Simmonds/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, makes his way to the stage to deliver a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv,... Britain's Prince Charles, makes his way to the stage to deliver a short address, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on the first day of a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. (Julian Simmonds/Pool Photo via AP)

In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, shows the camp's identification nu... In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, shows the camp's identification number tattooed on his arm, during an interview with the Associated Press at his flat in Moscow, Russia. Kovalev was arrested by the Nazis as a teenager and sent to the Auschwitz death camp is still amazed 75 years later that he survived the ordeal. The 92-year-old was speaking ahead of the 75th anniversary on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 of the camp's liberation in 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, poses for a photo during an interv... In this photo taken on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Yevgeny Kovalev, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp's survivors, poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press at his flat in Moscow, Russia. Kovalev was arrested by the Nazis as a teenager and sent to the Auschwitz death camp is still amazed 75 years later that he survived the ordeal. The 92-year-old was speaking ahead of the 75th anniversary on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 of the camp's liberation in 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman talks at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, about losing her parents and all ... In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman talks at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, about losing her parents and all but one sibling after being taken by German soldiers to the Auschwitz concentration camp. After 50 years of remaining silent about her suffering, Brandman now shares her story through the Museum of Jewish Heritage. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

This undated photo provided by Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman shows her at age 7 in her home country of Poland. Brandman, an Auschwitz survivor, s... This undated photo provided by Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman shows her at age 7 in her home country of Poland. Brandman, an Auschwitz survivor, says that educating others by telling her story is the driving force in her life 75 years after the liberation of the death camp. (Bronia Brandman via AP)

This undated photo provided by Bronia Brandman shows sisters, from left, Mila, Holocaust survivor Bronia, and Rutka. Seventy-five years after the libe... This undated photo provided by Bronia Brandman shows sisters, from left, Mila, Holocaust survivor Bronia, and Rutka. Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, telling her story is the driving force of Bronia Brandman’s life. (Bronia Brandman via AP)

Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia, Fr... Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Martynushkin was among the Red Army soldiers who liberated the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, reacts while speaks during an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in... Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, reacts while speaks during an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Martynushkin was among the Red Army soldiers who liberated the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at welcome dinner for Holocaust survivors and their families hosted in Krakow, Poland, by the Auschwitz... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at welcome dinner for Holocaust survivors and their families hosted in Krakow, Poland, by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation, Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute Sunday evening to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp's liberation that they are an example to humanity. Zelenskiy spoke of the importance of protecting humanitarian values and freedom against the hatred that threatens civilization in a short speech at a dinner in Krakow organized by the World Jewish Congress. (Shahar Azran/WJC via AP)

Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, and his great-great-granddaughter attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Reme... Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, and his great-great-granddaughter attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Martynushkin was among the Red Army soldiers who liberated the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, speaks as he attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Mosco... Russian WWII veteran Alexander Martynushkin, 96, speaks as he attends an exhibition dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Martynushkin was among the Red Army soldiers who liberated the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Nazi camps survivor Marija Frlan, who will turn 100 on the Holocaust Remembrance day, talks to the Associat... In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Nazi camps survivor Marija Frlan, who will turn 100 on the Holocaust Remembrance day, talks to the Associated Press during an interview at her home in Rakek, Slovenia. Frlan, who was held at the Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year in 1944-45, will join other survivors and officials in Poland on Monday for the ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

A boy, wearing a Jewish skullcap, or kippa, walks away after putting a stone on the "Auschwitz Never Again" monument, after the National Holocaust Com... A boy, wearing a Jewish skullcap, or kippa, walks away after putting a stone on the "Auschwitz Never Again" monument, after the National Holocaust Commoration in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The commemoration marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A woman prays at the "Auschwitz Never Again" monument after the National Holocaust Commoration in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, which... A woman prays at the "Auschwitz Never Again" monument after the National Holocaust Commoration in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, which marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.

In all, more than 200 survivors of the camp are expected, many of them elderly Jews who have traveled far from homes in Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but today were being joined in their journey back by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

Most of the 1.1 million people murdered by the Nazi German forces were Jewish, but among those imprisoned there were also Poles and Russians, and they will also be among those at a commemoration Monday led by Polish President Andrzej Duda and the head of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder.

World leaders gathered in Jerusalem last week to mark the anniversary in what many saw as a competing observance. Among who those gathered in Israel were Russian President Vladmir Putin, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Prince Charles.

Politics intruded on that event, with Duda boycotting it in protest after Putin claimed that Poland played a role in triggering World War II. Duda had wanted a chance to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation’s record in face of those false accusations, but was not giving a speaking slot in Jerusalem.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected at the event at Auschwitz, which is located in southern Poland, under German occupation during the war.

Organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau state memorial museum and the World Jewish Congress, sought to keep the spotlight on survivors.

“This is about survivors. It’s not about politics,” Lauder said Sunday, gathering at the death camp with several survivors.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to fight anti-Semitism, including by passing new laws to fight it.

On the eve of the commemorations, survivors, many leaning on their children and grandchildren for support, walked through the place where they had been brought in on cattle cars and suffered hunger, illness and near death. They said they were there to remember, to share their histories with others, and to make a gesture of defiance toward those who had sought their destruction.

For some, it is the only burial ground for their parents and grandparents, and they will be saying kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

“I have no graves to go to and I know my parents were murdered here and burned. So this is how I pay homage to them,” said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old who came from Australia, joined by three more generations now scattered around the globe.

She recalled being brought in from a ghetto in Czechoslovakia by cattle car, being stripped of her clothes, shaved and put in a gas chamber. By some miracle, the gas chamber that day did not work, and she went on to survive slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today she lives in New York City and is fearful of rising anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

“I think they pick on the Jews because we are such a small minority and it is easy to pick on us,” she said, fighting back tears. “Young people should understand that nothing is for sure, that some terrible things can happen and they have to be very careful. And that, God forbid, what happened to the Jewish people then should never be repeated.”

