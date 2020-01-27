  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan health insurance cards to reveal Wuhan visit

Individual immigration data will be uploaded to cloud and accessible on health insurance cards

  614
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/27 16:35
NHI cards will include data about recent Wuhan trips. 

NHI cards will include data about recent Wuhan trips.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National health insurance cards (NHI) will soon reveal whether their owners have visited the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan within the previous two weeks, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday (Jan. 27).

The ministry’s National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) was planning to upload recent data obtained from other government departments, including the National Immigration Agency (NIA) up to the cloud. This enables cards to store the relevant information.

When a patient visits a hospital, they have to use their health insurance card. This is the procedure through which the doctor will know whether the patient has visited Wuhan or not, CNA reported.

China has reported at least 80 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with the total of confirmed cases worldwide approaching 3,000. Taiwan announced its fifth case on Monday (Jan.27).

Even without the NIA travel information from Jan. 13, patients should voluntarily tell their doctor about their recent travel history so the correct diagnosis is reached, the NHIA said.
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan
coronavirus
National Health Insurance Administration
NHI card

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Wuhan becomes 'Zombie Town', desperate for medical resources after lockdown
China's Wuhan becomes 'Zombie Town', desperate for medical resources after lockdown
2020/01/26 17:05
Taiwan tightens travel rules against Chinese visitors over epidemic
Taiwan tightens travel rules against Chinese visitors over epidemic
2020/01/26 15:10
Taiwanese coronavirus patient faces fine, possible jail time for lying about illness
Taiwanese coronavirus patient faces fine, possible jail time for lying about illness
2020/01/26 14:20
Four people in Taiwan's outlying island of Penghu quarantined over coronavirus fears
Four people in Taiwan's outlying island of Penghu quarantined over coronavirus fears
2020/01/26 11:10
Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
2020/01/25 16:00