TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National health insurance cards (NHI) will soon reveal whether their owners have visited the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan within the previous two weeks, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday (Jan. 27).

The ministry’s National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) was planning to upload recent data obtained from other government departments, including the National Immigration Agency (NIA) up to the cloud. This enables cards to store the relevant information.

When a patient visits a hospital, they have to use their health insurance card. This is the procedure through which the doctor will know whether the patient has visited Wuhan or not, CNA reported.

China has reported at least 80 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with the total of confirmed cases worldwide approaching 3,000. Taiwan announced its fifth case on Monday (Jan.27).

Even without the NIA travel information from Jan. 13, patients should voluntarily tell their doctor about their recent travel history so the correct diagnosis is reached, the NHIA said.