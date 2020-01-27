Taiwan confirms 5th case of China coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A woman from Central Taiwan in her 50s is the country’s fifth confirmed case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Monday (Jan. 27).

She went to work in the Chinese city of Wuhan last October and tested positive for the virus on Monday, CNA reported.

According to cable station TVBS, the latest patient worked at the same location in Wuhan as Taiwan’s first case, announced on Jan. 21, and returned home to the island on the same flight the previous day. However, the two Taiwanese sat 20 rows apart, making it unlikely that the contamination occurred during the flight, reports said.

The health authorities were tracking down the latest patient’s movements and her contact history.

On Sunday (Jan. 26) evening, Taiwan announced its fourth case of the virus, also a woman in her 50s, who had first visited Wuhan and then traveled to Europe before returning to Taiwan.