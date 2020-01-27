  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan confirms 5th case of China coronavirus

Central Taiwan woman in her 50s worked in Wuhan

  188
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/27 14:39
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung announces Taiwan's 5th coronavirus case. 

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung announces Taiwan's 5th coronavirus case.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A woman from Central Taiwan in her 50s is the country’s fifth confirmed case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Monday (Jan. 27).

She went to work in the Chinese city of Wuhan last October and tested positive for the virus on Monday, CNA reported.

According to cable station TVBS, the latest patient worked at the same location in Wuhan as Taiwan’s first case, announced on Jan. 21, and returned home to the island on the same flight the previous day. However, the two Taiwanese sat 20 rows apart, making it unlikely that the contamination occurred during the flight, reports said.

The health authorities were tracking down the latest patient’s movements and her contact history.

On Sunday (Jan. 26) evening, Taiwan announced its fourth case of the virus, also a woman in her 50s, who had first visited Wuhan and then traveled to Europe before returning to Taiwan.
Wuhan
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Wuhan becomes 'Zombie Town', desperate for medical resources after lockdown
China's Wuhan becomes 'Zombie Town', desperate for medical resources after lockdown
2020/01/26 17:05
Taiwan tightens travel rules against Chinese visitors over epidemic
Taiwan tightens travel rules against Chinese visitors over epidemic
2020/01/26 15:10
Taiwanese coronavirus patient faces fine, possible jail time for lying about illness
Taiwanese coronavirus patient faces fine, possible jail time for lying about illness
2020/01/26 14:20
Four people in Taiwan's outlying island of Penghu quarantined over coronavirus fears
Four people in Taiwan's outlying island of Penghu quarantined over coronavirus fears
2020/01/26 11:10
Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
2020/01/25 16:00