Guards at Tiananmen Gate in the Chinese capital Beijing. Guards at Tiananmen Gate in the Chinese capital Beijing. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the death toll from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reached 80 with almost 3,000 infections confirmed, one of the fatalities was revealed as a local government official in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, reports said Monday (Jan. 27).

The 62-year-old former chairman of a city religious affairs committee, named as Wang Xianliang (王獻良), was the first government official to fall victim to the virus, according to a CNA report.

He passed away in hospital inside Wuhan, which has been sealed off as the virus spreads across the country and overseas. A Hubei provincial commerce official was confirmed as having contracted the coronavirus, though no details about his condition were released.

At a news conference the previous day, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang (周先旺) estimated that the number of confirmed cases could increase by another 1,000 in the city in the near future.

