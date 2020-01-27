Home quarantine advice issued for Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Jan. 21 issued interim guidance for individuals under home quarantine, after having close contact with those who have been confirmed to have, or are being evaluated for, the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

According to Taiwan's authorities, home quarantine lasts 14 days and should be imposed on:

Those who return to Taiwan from China’s Hubei Province Those who have close contact with people who have been diagnosed as infected by the coronavirus, or are being evaluated for the infection Chinese spouses who return to Taiwan

During this period, people should remain at home and monitor their health closely. They should watch out for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

They should take their temperature twice a day to see if they have a fever. Other early symptoms include chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and runny nose.

If they develop a fever or any of the above-mentioned symptoms, they should call the 1922 hotline provided by Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control. Or contact the local health department immediately.

They should truthfully divulge all details of their health to health officers, including travel history, places they have been before quarantine, and people they have had close contact with recently.

If people who are under home quarantine go outdoors without official permission, they will face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$4,985), and enforced quarantine by the authorities. If they leave home and cannot be reached, their name will be made public.