The exterior of Madison Square Garden, right, is lit in gold and purple, the Los Angeles Lakers colors, as the Empire State Building is at left, in th... The exterior of Madison Square Garden, right, is lit in gold and purple, the Los Angeles Lakers colors, as the Empire State Building is at left, in the wake of the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant before the start of a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a three-point shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) during the first half of an NBA bask... New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a three-point shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler (21) defends New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) as Portis rives to the basket during the first half of an ... Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler (21) defends New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) as Portis rives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) shoots with Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball ... New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) shoots with Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) shoots for three points as New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) defends during the first half of an NBA b... Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) shoots for three points as New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets players stand on the court allowing the 24 second clock to wind down in a tribute to retired Los Angeles Lakers star... New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets players stand on the court allowing the 24 second clock to wind down in a tribute to retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant at the start of an NBA basketball game in Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California earlier Sunday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Fans applaud as players hold onto the ball as the 24 second clock runs out in a tribute to retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant who died in a h... Fans applaud as players hold onto the ball as the 24 second clock runs out in a tribute to retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in California before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Fans also repeatedly shouted out Kobe's name. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson embraces Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) following a moment of silence for retired Los Angeles Lakers ... Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson embraces Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) following a moment of silence for retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, before the start of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 110-97 victory Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving following the news of Kobe Bryant's death.

Randle began his career with the Lakers, where he played in Bryant's final two seasons. In his first season with the Knicks, he starred at Madison Square Garden on a night the arena was lit up in the colors of his old team.

Madison Square Garden was the site of some of Bryant's biggest highlights and his picture was on the marquis outside.

Inside, there was little of the energy that MSG contained whenever Bryant played here, save for a “Kobe! Kobe!” chant after a moment of silence before the game.

Marcus Morris added 21 points to help the Knicks earn a split of the New York season series.

Spencer Dinwiddie, back in the starting lineup with Irving out, scored 23 points for the Nets.

Irving was out the arena and warming up before leaving after learning the news about Bryant. The Nets said he was not with the team for personal reasons. His absence means he won't play at MSG this season after choosing the Nets over the Knicks in free agency.

Bryant set the scoring record at the current building with 61 points in a 2009 game. Carmelo Anthony later bettered it by a point, but Bryant still shares the opponent record with James Harden.

Bryant also played in his first All-Star Game here in 1998, when Michael Jordan made his last appearance as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Irving scored 45 points Saturday in Detroit, helping the Nets to an overtime victory that snapped their five-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

Nets: Taurean Prince scored 14 points.

Knicks: The Knicks remained without rookie RJ Barrett, who will be out at least another week with a sprained right ankle. ... Mitchell Robinson scored 12 points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Knicks: Visit Charlotte on Tuesday night.