MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks, 70-52 on Sunday.

Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (15-5, 7-2), who bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago to stay in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois.

Michigan State held the Gophers (11-9, 5-5) to season lows in field goal percentage (28.1) and 3-point percentage (17.9).

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points and Gabe Kalscheur chipped in 15 points, but the Gophers took their first home loss in Big Ten play after winning their first four.

NO. 17 MARYLAND 77, INDIANA 76

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to give Maryland the win over Indiana.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis' short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games.

NO. 25 HOUSTON 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 49

HOUSTON (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points and Houston beat South Florida.

Caleb Mills had 11 points and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42% in winning its fourth straight game.

Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds and Antun Maricevic also scored eight points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6). The Bulls lost their fifth straight game.

