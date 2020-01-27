Lazio's Francesco Acerbi, centre, celebrates after scoring his side opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio at Rom... Lazio's Francesco Acerbi, centre, celebrates after scoring his side opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Questionable goalkeeping contributed to a 1-1 draw in the derby between Roma and Lazio on Sunday - a result that dented Lazio’s Italian league title hopes and left Roma hanging precariously on to the final Champions League spot.

First, Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha charged forward to grab a high ball but misjudged his timing, allowing Roma striker Edin Džeko to connect on a header from near the penalty spot that bounced off the post into the empty net.

Then Roma counterpart Pau Lopez punched a corner away above his goal but the ball bounced back down onto the crossbar and off the head of Roma defender Chris Smalling, allowing Lazio center back Francesco Acerbi to knock it in.

Lazio remained third after seeing its 11-match winning streak end but missed out on a chance to pull level with second-place Inter Milan, which was held 1-1 by Cagliari earlier.

Roma remained fourth, moving just one point ahead of high-scoring Atalanta.

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the post with a long-range effort before halftime.

Roma had a penalty waved off by VAR at the start of the second half after contact between Giallorossi forward Justin Kluivert and Patric. The video reviewers ruled that Kluivert ran into Patric.

In a typically lively capital, fans of both clubs revealed colourful pre-match choreography.

Roma supporters unveiled a huge banner featuring the club’s logo with the city’s founders Romulus and Remus being suckled by a she-wolf. Below, a banner read “I have this emblem in my veins. This emblem belongs to me.”

Lazio fans responded with an array of lights and a reproduction of Michelangelo’s painting on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling featuring the near-touching hands of God and Adam, with a banner that read, “Lazio doesn’t come from... Lazio is!”

The first Rome derby this season in September also ended 1-1.

