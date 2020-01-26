  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia files for pardon

By  Associated Press
2020/01/26 23:42
FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia...
CAPTION CORRECTION:CORRECTS MOTHER'S NAME: Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama, who is imprisoned in Russia on drug possession charges, meets Russian Pres...
Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. An Israeli backpacker serving pri...

FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia...

CAPTION CORRECTION:CORRECTS MOTHER'S NAME: Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama, who is imprisoned in Russia on drug possession charges, meets Russian Pres...

Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. An Israeli backpacker serving pri...

MOSCOW (AP) — An Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.

State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar's lawyer said the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn't be pardoned without making a personal appeal.

The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.

While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar's mother and told her “everything will be alright."