Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, left, challenges for the ball with Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan a... Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, left, challenges for the ball with Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at th... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse via AP)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at th... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates with his teammate Ashley Young after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match ... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates with his teammate Ashley Young after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan, third from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match betw... Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan, third from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Sta... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s title challenge took another blow after the team was held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday as its traditional mid-season slump appears to have taken hold again.

Radja Nainggolan, who is on loan from Inter, came back to haunt his former club when he scored the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Lautaro Martínez’s opener — which was set up by new Nerazzurri signing Ashley Young.

Second-placed Inter could find itself six points behind Juventus if Maurizio Sarri’s side wins at Napoli later. Lazio could also move level on points with Inter, with a match in hand, if it wins the Rome derby.

It was Inter’s third successive draw in Serie A. Since 2013, Inter has only once managed to win more than one league match in January.

It was looking to change that and Young, who was making his debut after joining from Manchester United, had an immediate impact. He crossed the ball for Martínez to head in at the far post in the 29th minute.

Young had no assists in the Premier League this season.

Inter wasted a number of opportunities to extend its advantage and was made to pay for its profligacy as Nainggolan’s strike from outside the area was deflected in off the base of the left post.

It got worse for Inter as Martínez was sent off in stoppage time after being shown a yellow card for dissent and an immediate second for something else he said to the referee. Martínez had to be dragged off the pitch and Inter players and staff surrounded the referee after the final whistle.

