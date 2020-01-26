MONACO (AP) — Belgian driver Thierry Neuville won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally on Sunday, finishing ahead of six-time world champion Sébastien Ogier and overnight leader Elfyn Evans.

Ogier had won the past six Monte Carlo rallies, including the race's closest-ever finish when he beat Neuville by just 2.2 seconds last year.

Driving a Hyundai i20 in the mountains above Monaco, Neuville dominated Sunday's four special stages to jump from third place overnight and beat Ogier by 12.6 seconds, and Evans by 14.3.

In doing so, he became the first Belgian to win the prestigious race since Jacques-Edouard Ledure in 1924.

Neuville, who is seeking his first world title, cemented his win with a a maximum five bonus points after winning the closing Power Stage by .016 from Ogier, who took four points.

Ogier felt confident driving a Toyota Yaris for the first time after re-joining Citroën last year and then splitting from the French manufacturer.

“We can be happy with the start to the season because it's never easy with a new car,“ said Ogier, who is teammates with Britain's Evans. “I haven't managed to extract the maximum potential from the Toyota but it was a good rally despite everything.“

World champion Ott Tänak crashed heavily in Friday's fourth special, but the Estonian and his co-driver Martin Järveoja walked away unharmed before being kept in hospital overnight for observation.

"Basically, we hit some bump that I did not recognize during the recce and I guess were just a bit too fast,“ Tanak said, recalling the crash. “I've actually not investigated the car after but yes, obviously, all the safety equipment did its job.“

Next up it's Rally Sweden from Feb 13-16.

