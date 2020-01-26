England's batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot on day two of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Jo... England's batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot on day two of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Vernon Philander of South Africa loses his wicket and leaves the field during day five of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in P... Vernon Philander of South Africa loses his wicket and leaves the field during day five of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander reacts after his delivery against England's batsman Zak Crawley on day one of the fourth cricket test match bet... South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander reacts after his delivery against England's batsman Zak Crawley on day one of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's batsman Zak Crawley, right, watches South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander bowls on day one of the fourth cricket test match between South A... England's batsman Zak Crawley, right, watches South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander bowls on day one of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, with his wife and child, wave to the crowd at Newlands Cricket Grounds after he announced his retirement f... South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, with his wife and child, wave to the crowd at Newlands Cricket Grounds after he announced his retirement from International Cricket at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander, left, reacts as teammate Aiden Markram looks on after dismissing England's captain Joe Root looks for 29 runs ... South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander, left, reacts as teammate Aiden Markram looks on after dismissing England's captain Joe Root looks for 29 runs on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa seam bowler Vernon Philander was fined for provoking England batsman Jos Buttler and also left the field injured in his final test on Sunday.

Philander, who is retiring after the series against England, was found guilty of a provocative celebration after dismissing Buttler on the second day of the fourth and final test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council announced Philander's punishment on Sunday. The ICC said Philander breached cricket's code of conduct relating to provocative language, actions or gestures after getting a batsman out. He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and given a demerit point.

Philander's reaction in getting Buttler out in the fourth test was likely a response to an incident involving him and Buttler in the second test in Cape Town.

Then, England wicketkeeper Buttler unleashed a series of expletives at Philander while the bowler was batting. Buttler was also fined and given a demerit point for that outburst.

Philander's farewell test was further marred when he picked up a right hamstring problem while bowling on Sunday and left the field to go to the hospital for scans.

Philander is the fourth player to be punished for breaching the ICC's code of conduct during the series.

Buttler was the first to be punished in Cape Town. South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was also fined and given a demerit point for a provocative celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out in the third test in Port Elizabeth. The demerit point took Rabada past the threshold and caused him to be banned for the final test.

England allrounder Ben Stokes received the same fine and demerit point for swearing at a fan while leaving the field on day one in Johannesburg. Stokes said he was reacting to “repeated” verbal abuse from the crowd.

England is in complete control of the final test and on course to clinch the series. England leads the series 2-1, made 400 all out in the first innings at the Wanderers and bowled South Africa out for 183 in its first innings for a 217-run lead.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports