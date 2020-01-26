South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock raises his bat after reaching his half century on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Afri... South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock raises his bat after reaching his half century on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Dwaine Pretorius plays a high ball from England's bowler Stuart Broad on day three of the fourth cricket test match between Sou... South Africa's batsman Dwaine Pretorius plays a high ball from England's bowler Stuart Broad on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's bowler Sam Curran fields off his own bowling on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers... England's bowler Sam Curran fields off his own bowling on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

England's bowler Mark Wood bowls on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesbu... England's bowler Mark Wood bowls on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock is bowled by England's bowler Mark Wood on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and ... South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock is bowled by England's bowler Mark Wood on day three of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — England ended Quinton de Kock's resistance and South Africa fell to 183 all out in reply to the tourists' 400 on the third day of the series-deciding final test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

De Kock was out for 76 just before lunch, bowled by Mark Wood. That was the second wicket of a triple blow by England late in the day's opening session.

Ben Stokes came into the attack to break a 79-run stand between de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius in the previous over. Stokes forced Pretorius out for 37 to a catch by Zak Crawley in the gully.

Wood bowled de Kock next over and removed last man Dane Paterson two overs later for a five-wicket haul.

Wood finished with 5-46 and England can enforce the follow on and push for a second straight victory by an innings. South Africa is 217 runs behind.

England leads the four-match series 2-1 and is on course to clinch it convincingly in Johannesburg.

South Africa resumed on 88-6 and lost Vernon Philander for 4 early on.

De Kock and Pretorius only held up England temporarily. Stokes had 2-47 and Chris Woakes 2-38 on his recall to the England team.

