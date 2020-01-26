A weather front that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday has sent temperatures lower and brought rain to most of the country, with snow likely in mountainous areas, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Due to the weather front, daytime highs in low-lying areas are expected to range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and between 21 and 25 degrees in other parts of the country, the CWB said.

Temperatures are likely to fall to 14-16 degrees at night in the northern half of Taiwan and to 17-20 degrees in the southern half, according to the bureau. Heavy rain is expected in western Taiwan, in particular in Keelung and northern coastal areas, while sporadic showers are likely in the eastern part of the island. Snow could even be seen on mountains over 3,000 meters above sea level, the CWB said.

Foggy conditions, meanwhile, are expected on the Kinmen and Matsu islands, the bureau said, and high waves and strong winds will be evident in areas north of Tainan, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, and the offshore islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.