  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese coronavirus patient faces hefty fine and possible jail time for lying about illness and travel history

The authorities are probing into the man who was diagnosed with the new virus on Jan. 24 after returning from Wuhan

  376
By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/26 14:20
The Jin Bali Grand Ballroom in Kaohsiung. 

The Jin Bali Grand Ballroom in Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese businessman diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday (Jan. 24) is facing a heavy fine and a possible prison sentence for concealing his illness, travel history, and activities after returning to Taiwan.

The Kaohsiung City’s health department has imposed a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,988) on the man, in his 50s, for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act Art. 43, and posing a risk to disease prevention efforts on the island.

The man had a fever on Jan. 20 while he was in Wuhan, where the first outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) took place. He then took antipyretics to reduce his fever the next day before flying to Kaohsiung, and thus successfully passed thermal screening at the airport.

The man neither reported his illness nor travel history to authorities. He then took the metro from the airport to Kaohsiung Arena Station, where he was picked up by his wife, and the two returned home to Zuoying District.

On Jan. 22, the man went to a traditional market in the morning and a dermatological clinic in the afternoon. Afterwards, he spent two hours at the Jin Bali Grand Ballroom from 4-6 p.m. near the city center.

The next day, the man felt unwell again and finally conceded to an ENT doctor that he had returned from Wuhan a few days before. On January. 24, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed his infection case.

However, the man, while being investigated, continued to conceal his visit to the ballroom. It was not until a hostess who had received the man started to have similar symptoms and asked the man to tell the truth that the authorities learned about the seriousness of the case.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), the Ministry of Justice said via a statement that the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office had started a probe into the man. If it is proven that the man’s concealment led to the infection of the hostess, the man will be liable to a sentence of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to half a million NT.

The hostess has tested negative for the coronavirus in her primary examination, but she is awaiting the result of her second test. The ministry urged the public to comply with instructions by authorities should they believe they might have contracted the new virus.

Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎), a health department employee, said the department had put more than 80 people under medial surveillance, including five family members of the man, employees and customers of the ballroom, as well as other people who had direct contact with the man over the past few days.

The ballroom has agreed to close business for at least two days until further notice about the hostess’ condition becomes available. It also carried out cleaning and disinfection work on Saturday afternoon.
Wuhan coronavirus
CDC
Kaohsiung City Government
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
Tours to China halted amid deadly virus outbreak
2020/01/25 16:00
First medical professional dies of Wuhan virus
First medical professional dies of Wuhan virus
2020/01/25 14:28
WHO officials questioned over Taiwan's exclusion from virus response
WHO officials questioned over Taiwan's exclusion from virus response
2020/01/25 11:51
Taiwan widens criteria for reporting suspected cases of coronavirus
Taiwan widens criteria for reporting suspected cases of coronavirus
2020/01/25 09:59
Free influenza antiviral drug available to foreigners in Taiwan amid SARS-like virus scare
Free influenza antiviral drug available to foreigners in Taiwan amid SARS-like virus scare
2020/01/24 18:49