Taiwan men's baseball retained itsNo. 4 world ranking in 2019 after national squads won three world titles, according to the latest rankings released by the WorldBaseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Jan. 16.

Taiwan, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, currently has4,352 ranking points, a significant increase on 3,569 a year ago, according to the rankings released by the world governing body for the sports of baseball and softball.

The jump in ranking points for Taiwan over the last year is the result of three championship titles won by national teams in 2019; namely the U-12 (under-12) Asian Championship, U-18 AsianChampionship and Asian Baseball Championship.

Chinese Taipei also finished second at the U-15 Asian baseball championship and took fifth place at the flagship Premier12 in November.

Meanwhile, Japan remains the top-ranked baseball country in the world thanks to a first-place finish at Premier12, following by theUnited States (2nd) and South Korea (3rd), while Mexico (5th), Australia (6th) and Netherlands (7th) all advanced one spot, asCuba (8th) fell three places.

Rounding out the top 12, Venezuela (9th) held onto its position, while Dominican Republic (10th) advanced two spots by overtakingPuerto Rico (11th) and Canada (12th).

In addition, 10 new national teams, including seven from Africa, entered the latest world rankings, which has been expanded to include a record-high 85 nations and territories across the globe as part of the WSBC's ongoing efforts to promote baseball around the world.

The newcomers to the rankings include African nations BurkinaFaso (57th), Ghana (T-73rd), Kenya (62nd), Nigeria (70th), Tanzania(T-73rd), Uganda (49th) and Zimbabwe (53rd).

Oceania added two new representatives with Fiji (72nd) andPalau (82nd), while Asian nation Bangladesh (79th) also made its debut in the world rankings.

The WBSC Baseball World Rankings measures the performance of national teams - from U-12 to professional level- inWBSC-sanctioned international competitions over a four-year period(2016-2019).

Meanwhile, in the women's world ranking which was released the same day, Taiwan maintained its No. 3 world ranking in 2019, after Japan and Canada.