NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/25 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5

Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 9:15 p.m.

All-Stars TBD, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.