CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 17 points, Ty Gadsen scored 15 and UNC Wilmington pulled a surprise with a 71-70 win over Charleston on Saturday.

It was just the Seahawks' second Colonial Athletic Association win in nine tries.

Jaylen Sims made a pair of foul shots and the Seahawks led 61-57 with 4:54 left. The Cougars went on a 7-0 spurt and led by three when Brevin Galloway made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:46 to go.

UNC Wilmington (7-15) regrouped when Martin Linssen made a layup, and Sims made two free throws with 36 seconds remaining for a 65-64 lead. Sims made two of his next four free throws for a 67-64 advantage.

Zep Jesper scored a layup and the Cougars were within one. Jesper fouled Gadsen, who made a pair of free throws, and the Seahawks led 69-66. Galloway made 1 of 2, Gadsen made a pair and Grant Riller buried a 3 for Charleston (12-9, 6-3) to bring the Cougars within 71-70 with four seconds left but time ran out.

Riller led the Cougars with 16 points and Sam Miller grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

