Mainz's Karim Onisiwo reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany... Mainz's Karim Onisiwo reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer stretches for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05, at Borussia-Par... Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer stretches for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05, at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, is celebrated after he scored his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenc... Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, is celebrated after he scored his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea celebrates in front of supporters after he scored his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between B... Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea celebrates in front of supporters after he scored his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Frankfurt Filip Kostic, left, fights for the ball with Christopher Nkunku, right, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt ... Frankfurt Filip Kostic, left, fights for the ball with Christopher Nkunku, right, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele fight for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt a... Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele fight for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leader Leipzig 2-0 to throw the title race wide open on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal just after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in injury time to deal Leipzig its first defeat since a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in October.

Borussia Mönchengladbach cut the gap at the top to two points with a 3-1 win at home over Mainz, thanks largely to goals in each half from French striker Alassane Plea.

Bayern Munich has the chance to cut the gap to one point with a win at home over Schalke in the late game.

Borussia Dortmund is just four points off the top after its 5-1 win over Cologne on Friday.

Also Saturday, Union Berlin defeated Augsburg 2-0 at home, Hertha Berlin came from behind to win 2-1 at Wolfsburg, and Paderborn moved off the bottom with a 2-0 win at Freiburg.

