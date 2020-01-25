NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 15-5-4 18-6-1 9-7-1 Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 17-2-9 12-8-3 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 18-5-3 13-9-2 5-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 15-7-3 14-8-2 9-7-2 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 15-7-2 14-8-2 16-2-0 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 16-9-2 11-7-6 10-5-3 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 16-8-2 12-8-3 9-6-1 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 17-8-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 17-4-4 10-13-2 9-2-3 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 12-6-7 13-11-0 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 14-6-3 8-14-4 8-9-1 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 10-12-4 12-9-3 5-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 13-10-2 10-11-2 10-5-0 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 12-8-4 5-15-4 6-7-4 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 7-9-7 10-15-0 5-8-2 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199 8-16-2 4-19-2 5-11-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 17-4-4 13-7-4 10-3-1 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 14-7-4 14-8-2 8-8-2 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 15-7-2 12-10-2 10-5-2 Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 16-5-3 11-13-1 10-5-1 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 12-8-3 14-10-2 9-6-1 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 13-7-3 13-12-2 7-6-1 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 12-10-2 14-10-3 9-6-3 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 14-10-3 11-10-4 11-5-2 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 12-12-3 12-9-3 6-7-2 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 11-11-2 14-11-2 7-6-3 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 14-6-4 9-15-2 5-8-1 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 11-9-4 11-9-3 7-5-0 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 13-11-1 8-14-3 8-9-1 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 11-9-3 8-15-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158 11-10-1 7-17-4 7-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 9:15 p.m.

All-Stars TBD, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.