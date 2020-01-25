All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 43 24 10 4 5 57 124 116 Hershey 45 26 14 2 3 57 130 118 Providence 45 25 16 2 2 54 142 120 Charlotte 42 24 15 3 0 51 140 115 Springfield 45 24 19 2 0 50 142 130 WB/Scranton 44 21 16 3 4 49 119 137 Lehigh Valley 44 18 20 1 5 42 106 122 Bridgeport 44 15 24 4 1 35 96 141

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 44 26 14 3 1 56 161 134 Utica 45 25 16 2 2 54 160 142 Rochester 42 23 13 2 4 52 127 112 Laval 44 22 18 3 1 48 128 132 Toronto 42 21 17 2 2 46 137 137 Syracuse 44 20 18 3 3 46 150 158 Binghamton 42 19 19 4 0 42 123 139 Cleveland 43 19 20 2 2 42 118 126

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 44 30 8 4 2 66 146 99 Iowa 45 25 14 3 3 56 137 130 Chicago 44 21 18 3 2 47 108 120 Grand Rapids 45 20 19 2 4 46 130 145 Texas 43 20 19 2 2 44 122 132 Rockford 44 20 22 1 1 42 110 131 Manitoba 45 20 25 0 0 40 120 139 San Antonio 43 14 18 6 5 39 120 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 39 28 10 1 0 57 142 100 Stockton 40 24 10 3 3 54 150 117 Colorado 39 22 13 3 1 48 129 115 Ontario 42 19 18 4 1 43 109 153 Bakersfield 41 18 18 4 1 41 123 143 San Diego 38 17 16 3 2 39 122 115 San Jose 38 14 21 1 2 31 123 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 4

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 5, Laval 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 1, Manitoba 0

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 4

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Colorado 5, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 3

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled