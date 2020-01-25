Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates in the finish area of the super-G World Cup ski race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Ph... Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates in the finish area of the super-G World Cup ski race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

A journalist takes a picture of the previously contested painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, a 1889 self-portrait, of which the authenticity wa... A journalist takes a picture of the previously contested painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, a 1889 self-portrait, of which the authenticity was confirmed during a press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The painting, which belongs to the National Museum in Norway, was painted at the Saint-Paul de Mausole psychiatric institution in Saint-Remy de Provence, France. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

''Tamborilleros'' wearing their uniforms take part in the traditional 'La Tamborrada', beginning 'El Dia Grande', the main day of San Sebastian feasts... ''Tamborilleros'' wearing their uniforms take part in the traditional 'La Tamborrada', beginning 'El Dia Grande', the main day of San Sebastian feasts, in the Basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Monday Jan. 20, 2020. From midnight to midnight, companies of perfectly uniformed marchers parade through the streets of San Sebastian playing drums and barrels in honor of their patron saint. (AP Photo/ Alvaro Barrientos)

President Donald Trump, center with red tie, waves as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland on Marine One, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, for a two-day visit to t... President Donald Trump, center with red tie, waves as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland on Marine One, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, for a two-day visit to the World Economic Forum. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Passengers get off from a ferry after crossing the Mekong river from Arey Ksat to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Passengers get off from a ferry after crossing the Mekong river from Arey Ksat to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Britain's Prince Harry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, at the UK Africa Investment Summit in London, Monday Jan. 20, 2020. Boris Johnson is ho... Britain's Prince Harry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, at the UK Africa Investment Summit in London, Monday Jan. 20, 2020. Boris Johnson is hosting 54 African heads of state or government in London. The move comes as the U.K. prepares for post-Brexit dealings with the world. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisin... Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Th... A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Anti-government protesters throw firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration against the new government, near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Leb... Anti-government protesters throw firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration against the new government, near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, early Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A new Cabinet was announced in crisis-hit Lebanon late Tuesday, breaking a months-long impasse amid mass protests against the country's ruling elite and a crippling financial crisis, but demonstrations and violence continued. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20,... Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States marooned in Guatemala are walking en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River; a musher competing in a sled dog race, a militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint in Wuhan, China; and Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 18-24, 2020.

