PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/25 17:00
Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20,...
Anti-government protesters throw firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration against the new government, near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Leb...
A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Th...
Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain as they take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisin...
Britain's Prince Harry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, at the UK Africa Investment Summit in London, Monday Jan. 20, 2020. Boris Johnson is ho...
Passengers get off from a ferry after crossing the Mekong river from Arey Ksat to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
President Donald Trump, center with red tie, waves as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland on Marine One, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, for a two-day visit to t...
''Tamborilleros'' wearing their uniforms take part in the traditional 'La Tamborrada', beginning 'El Dia Grande', the main day of San Sebastian feasts...
A journalist takes a picture of the previously contested painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, a 1889 self-portrait, of which the authenticity wa...
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates in the finish area of the super-G World Cup ski race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Ph...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River; a musher competing in a sled dog race, a militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint in Wuhan, China; and Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 18-24, 2020.

