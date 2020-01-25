  1. Home
First medical professional dies of Wuhan virus

Liang died on Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. at the age of 62

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/25 14:28
The death of an otolaryngologist has been confirmed (Xiong Qi/ AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The death of an otolaryngologist in Hubei Province, China, suspected of having the new coronavirus, has been confirmed on Jan. 25.

Chinese news outlet, The Paper (澎拜), is reporting the death of an otolaryngologist at Xinhua Hospital (新華醫院) in Hubei Province, Liang Wudong (梁武東), suspected of having the new coronavirus.

According to The Paper, Liang, a retired doctor in the hospital's otolaryngology department, is suspected of having been infected with the new coronavirus on Jan. 16. Later, on the 18th, he was transferred to Jinyintan Hospital (金銀潭醫院), where he died on Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. at the age of 62.

The deputy director of Jinyintan Hospital, Ju Hu (朱琥), confirmed the death of Liang. However, he said, he is unsure as to the role Liang played in the treatment of the outbreak prior to his hospitalization.
