Taiwan participates in the New York Times Travel Show. (CNA photo) Taiwan participates in the New York Times Travel Show. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is participating in the New York Times Travel Show from Jan. 24 to 26 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

The Taiwan pavilion in the show features the island’s signature mountains and forests and showcases the beauty of their hiking trails, reported CNA.

The deputy director of the Tourism Bureau of Taiwan in New York, Andrew Yang (楊光彬), stated that Taiwan is rich in tourism resources. According to CNA, on Jan. 24. in the opening ceremony, he pointed out that a record 11.8 million tourists visited Taiwan in 2019.

Yang went on to say that many of the foreign tourists were from the U.S., as Taiwan and the U.S. share visa exemptions, as well as automatic customs clearance, and other reciprocal measures.

The Bureau modeled its design after the splendid scenery of Hehuanshan and the Rainbow Village in Taichung. Additionally, they are hosting a number of events, which include oil-paper umbrella painting and a dance performance, CNA reported.