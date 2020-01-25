HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly had 27 points as Quinnipiac topped Fairfield 81-67 on Friday night.

Kevin Marfo had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Quinnipiac (10-7, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc added 11 points each.

Landon Taliaferro had 21 points for the Stags (7-11, 3-4). Taj Benning added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesus Cruz had 10 points.

Quinnipiac plays Siena on the road on Sunday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius at home on Sunday.

