TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is showing support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly in order to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JPEA), Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), announced on the official Facebook page of the JPEA on Jan. 24 that as the outbreak of the virus spread across borders, the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting. He further stated that Japan has always supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly as an observer.

According to Hiroyasu, in order to avoid loopholes in epidemic prevention measures, Japan continues to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly