  1. Home
  2. World

Japan supports Taiwan’s participation in WHO

Japan has always supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly.

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/25 10:55
Hiroyasu Izumi (Embassy of Japan photo)

Hiroyasu Izumi (Embassy of Japan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is showing support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly in order to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JPEA), Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), announced on the official Facebook page of the JPEA on Jan. 24 that as the outbreak of the virus spread across borders, the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting. He further stated that Japan has always supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly as an observer.

According to Hiroyasu, in order to avoid loopholes in epidemic prevention measures, Japan continues to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly
Japan
World Health Organization

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese store denies Chinese customers entry in fear of coronavirus
Japanese store denies Chinese customers entry in fear of coronavirus
2020/01/22 12:02
Japanese prime minister mentions Taiwan in Diet for 1st time in 14 years
Japanese prime minister mentions Taiwan in Diet for 1st time in 14 years
2020/01/21 11:58
Japanese petition against China's unification of Taiwan
Japanese petition against China's unification of Taiwan
2020/01/20 11:06
Japan's Abe congratulates Taiwan's president on re-election
Japan's Abe congratulates Taiwan's president on re-election
2020/01/17 17:54
Japan reaffirms friendship with Taiwan despite China warning
Japan reaffirms friendship with Taiwan despite China warning
2020/01/14 17:39