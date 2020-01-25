Runners get underway at Nanyao Temple race in Changhua County. Runners get underway at Nanyao Temple race in Changhua County. (CNA photo)

The "First Incense" event of the Lunar New Year in Changhua County on Friday (Jan. 25) was a mini-marathon-style activity that ended in a number of injuries — though none serious.

Starting the race in front of Nanyao Temple, runners fell or were pushed to the ground in a chaotic start. Changhua Mayor Lin Shi-xian ( 林世賢 ) later apologized to those taking part for the breakdown in organization, according to a CNA report.

Nanyao Temple has previously hosted ‘First Incense’ events and the county council typically wraps incense burners in blankets in case they fall, in order to prevent injuries. This year the idea was to hold a 1.5 kilometer race.

More than 400 men and 200 women registered for the event, some dressing up as the "God of Wealth." At 10:30 pm, the men’s group took off but the narrowness of the scooter-lined route and competitive nature of the runners led to a pileup soon after the starting whistle.

Even so, the race continued and National Taiwan University of Sport student Huang Deng-xian (黃登顯) won the men's race. His classmate, Zheng Yi-zheng (鄭宜瑄), won the women's event and they each received NT$8,888 in prize money.

Huang told reporters he had scouted out the route before the race started, so he made sure to avoid the pileup of bodies after the start. He thanked the goddess Matsu and prayed for good health and family happiness.