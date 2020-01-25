NICE, France (AP) — Nice extended its unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions by drawing 1-1 with third-place Rennes in the French league on Friday.

Playing an attractive brand of possession football, Patrick Vieira's side has not lost since a 4-1 defeat at Saint-Etienne in early December.

Nice took the lead in the 47th minute when Denmark international Kasper Dolberg scored his sixth goal of the season from Pierre Lees-Melou's assist.

Rennes pushed hard for an equalizer and was rewarded nine minutes from time with Flavien Tait's equalizer at the end of a counterattack.

Hampered by the absence of several players, Rennes moved within four points of second-place Marseille but lost two more players on the Riviera. Gerzinho Nyamsi was forced off the field with an apparent knee injury while Jeremy Morel damaged his left thigh.

Morel persevered until the final whistle because Rennes coach Julien Stephan had already made three changes.

___

