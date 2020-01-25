Dortmund's Erling Haaland sits on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany... Dortmund's Erling Haaland sits on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and... Dortmund's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, up, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, down, during the German Bundesliga... Dortmund's Erling Haaland, up, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, down, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's 5th goal against Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match b... Dortmund's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's 5th goal against Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, up, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal behind Dortmund's third scorer Jadon Sancho, during the German Bundesliga ... Dortmund's Erling Haaland, up, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal behind Dortmund's third scorer Jadon Sancho, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland continued the remarkable start to his Borussia Dortmund career with two more goals in a 5-1 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The 19-year-old Haaland, who scored a hat trick on his debut in Augsburg the previous Saturday, appeared as a substitute again, but there was still time for him to take his tally to five goals in 57 minutes.

The Norwegian came on in the 65th minute and scored from close range in the 77th, shooting in the rebound after Timo Horn saved from Raphael Guerreiro.

Axel Witsel sent Haaland through for his second in the 87th. The tall striker took the ball past the outrushing Horn before sweeping it inside the far post from a difficult angle.

Guerreiro got the home side off to a flying start in the first minute. Marco Reus took a long ball from Mats Hummels, played it to the right for Jadon Sancho, who crossed for Guerreiro to score.

Dortmund was awarded a penalty 10 minutes later after Sebastiaan Bornauw brought down Achraf Hakimi, but a VAR review found it was outside the area. Reus tested Timo Horn from the free kick.

Hummels struck the crossbar with a header, and Reus scored in the 29th after another long ball from Hummels, though the goal was flagged off initially for offside. VAR showed the Dortmund winger was just on before his one touch played the ball through Horn’s legs.

Sancho made it 3-0 minutes after the break, beating Horn at his near post after eluding two defenders.

Mark Uth pulled one back in the 65th, but there was applause from the Dortmund fans in anticipation of Haaland’s entrance just afterward.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP