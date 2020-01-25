Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic controls the ball, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Brescia, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (S... Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic controls the ball, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Brescia, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, vies for the ball with Brescia's Bisoli Dimitri, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Bres... Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, vies for the ball with Brescia's Bisoli Dimitri, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Brescia, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, foreground, controls the ball, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Brescia, Italy, Friday, Jan.... Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, foreground, controls the ball, during a Serie A soccer match between Brescia and AC Milan, in Brescia, Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Ante Rebić scored his third goal in two matches, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was superb and AC Milan won 1-0 at relegation-threatened Brescia on Friday to climb into the Europa League places in Serie A.

Rebić, who scored twice in a win over Udinese last weekend, pounced on a loose ball directly in front of the goal following a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimović in the 71st minute.

Since Ibrahimović's return to Milan over the holiday break, Milan is unbeaten with four wins and a draw across all competitions.

Donnarumma produced several difficult saves to deny Dimitri Bisoli and Ernesto Torregrossa.

Also, Milan fullback Theo Hernandez hit the crossbar in the closing minutes.

The Rossoneri moved up to sixth place, four points behind fifth-place Atalanta.

Brescia was without Mario Balotelli, who was suspended for two matches after protesting a booking last weekend that ended up with the striker being sent off.

Brescia remained one point above last-place Genoa.

